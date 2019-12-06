‘Their help means you ain’t gotta steal and you ain’t gotta beg’: Community helps the fight to end food insecurity in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the second to last day of the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive.
Throughout the week, we have raised awareness on the issue of food insecurity in the Texas Panhandle.
We have also celebrated the many High Plains Food Bank community partners that support us in the fight.
All of the food bank’s 185 partners help feed 8,000 to 9,000 families each month.
14 percent of adults and 22 percent of kids across the Texas Panhandle struggle with food insecurity.
Many people will go to great measures to stretch their dollars and food, such as diluting soups, juices and more, just to make ends meet.
The food bank and it’s partners even help many people who would otherwise risk stealing food because their hunger is so unbearable.
“I thank the people in the food bank for giving the opportunity to give free stuff to people who really need it so you don’t have to worry about being hungry” said Karl who receives services from Bethesda Outreach. “Their help means, you ain’t gotta steal and you ain’t gotta beg. Amen.”
So far, the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive has only raised 31 percent of it’s goal.
We have met a little over 200,000 meals out of the 950,000 needed.
You can find the many ways to donate and help alleviate hunger in the Texas Panhandle by clicking, here.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.