Statement on passing of Captain Roger Dial

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Clovis Police Captain has passed.
The department says Captain Roger Dial was battling cancer and lost the fight this morning.
He was a 26-year decorated veteran of the department and worked in all areas of the agency over his distinguished career.
Dial was a consummate professional, loved by the community, respected by his fellow officers and public safety throughout the state.
He will be missed by the community, department and his family.
We will let you know when information on his memorial service is released.
