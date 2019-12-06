SMU puts streak on line vs Georgetown

LEADING THE WAY: The versatile Omer Yurtseven is averaging 16 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks to lead the way for the Hoyas. Mac McClung is also a big contributor, putting up 14.5 points per game. The Mustangs have been led by Isiaha Mike, who is averaging 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds.MIGHTY MIKE: Mike has connected on 51.5 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 19 over his last five games. He's also converted 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.