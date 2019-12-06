Potter County grand jury indicted man accused of killing mother

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County grand jury indicted a man Wednesday accused of killing his mother.
Search warrants for human remains say, 37-year-old Matthew Ryan Hubbell told his best friend he had killed her possibly four days before and was keeping her body in a bathtub while figuring out what to do with it.
Hubbell reportedly said the body was only beginning to smell, and he was using air freshener to combat the odor.
The warrant says police tracked Hubbell to a home in the 1700 block of South Monroe Street on September 5.
Police reported knocking on the front door for several minutes and that someone peaked through window shades nearby and then closed them.
They also reported seeing two shovels in the back seat of a car Hubbell was supposed to be using.
SWAT, the bomb squad, and negotiators responded to the home before Hubbell came out.
The mother, Doris Love, died from blows to the head, according to the indictment. Police say they eventually found her body in the crawl space under the home on South Monroe.
The Amarillo Police evidence log shows they found numerous bloodstains throughout the home in addition to disinfectant and Febreze spray.
Hubbell remains in the Potter County Detention Center, where he has been facing a million-dollar bail recommendation.
