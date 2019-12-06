Police: Overnight intruder arrested after barricading himself inside a home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said an overnight intruder is behind bars after barricading himself inside of a person’s home last night in Potter County.
According to the Amarillo Police Department, 26-year-old Moses Rico is facing charges on criminal trespass of a habitation, evading arrest or detention and possession of drug paraphernalia.
About 8:56 p.m. Thursday night, authorities received a call about a possible burglary at the Town Parc at Amarillo apartments located at 6501 Woodward St.
Residents told officers that they came home and found someone inside of their apartment.
Police attempted to make contact with Rico, but he locked himself in one of the rooms and would not communicate with them.
More than an hour later around 10:21 p.m., APD’s Critical Incident Response Team responded to the incident.
After attempting to communicate with Rico several times, K9 Sunny was sent inside the apartment and was unable to take the man into custody.
Police said Rico was determined to be isolated in one of the bedrooms.
APD’s Swat deployed a chemical agent into the room, causing the suspect to come out.
Rico was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Potter County jail.
