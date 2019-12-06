Pampa Doctor’s license suspended after testing positive for methamphetamine twice

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Texas Medical Board disciplinary panel temporarily suspended the medical license of a Pampa doctor today.
According to a news release, the board says the continuing practice of medicine by Franciso Fiallo is a continuing threat to public safety.
The release says the obstetrician and gynecologist tested positive methamphetamine twice in a violation of a monitoring agreement with the board.
A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with ten days' notice to Dr. Fiallo unless he waives the hearing explicitly.
The temporary suspension remains in place until the board takes further action.
