Longtime Dalhart residents building $5 million recreation facility

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - In an open field behind Grace Lutheran Church in Dalhart, 12 acres of land have been purchased by Gene and Louise Rahll for a new recreation facility.
And this isn’t their first time giving back to the community, as they were the ones behind the Frank Phillips College Dalhart Campus.
“We enjoy doing it, we enjoy giving to people and luckily we’ve been able to afford to do it,” said Gene Rahll. “We look forward to it. This is going to be an exciting deal in town.”
In the many years they’ve spent living in Dalhart, they said it’s been short on recreation for all ages because they don’t have a space designated for it.
A community survey received nearly 800 responses about what people want to see in the facility.
“Basketball, badminton, outdoor soccer which won’t be part of it, it’ll be part of it, but it won’t be in the facility. Meeting rooms, exercise rooms, wall climbing,” said Gene. “Can’t believe the excitement and interest and the number of ‘thank you’s’ we’ve gotten. Makes it all worthwhile.”
While Gene's lived in Dalhart for 38 years, his wife Louise was born and raised there.
She said she might have known more about sports if there was a rec center when she was growing up, but she’s always been a spectator.
And that continues to be true when it comes to this project.
“As far as this is concerned, I’m the spectator to Gene coming up with the ideas. It’s never mine, but I’m in full support of his ideas. So I’m kind of the spectator to a sport,” said Louise Rahll.
The Rahlls said architects are working on the designs now and they’re expecting to break ground in April 2020.
