Goodwill Industries named small employer of the year in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Goodwill Industries that run Amarillo and Lubbock operations was named the state’s Small Employer of the Year.
The Texas Workforce Commission made the announcement at it’s 23rd Annual Texas Workforce conference from Dec. 4-6 in Dallas.
Goodwill was chosen out of the 21 small employers that were nominated.
The TWC said Goodwill helps alleviate unemployment by hiring people who have barriers to getting a job and by providing opportunities to learn job skills, refine their work ethic and develop opportunities for moving up.
Goodwill uses the Training, Placement and Life Skills program to help create job opportunities for people.
Goodwill also implements a mission integration strategy, which is designed to improve employee retention by providing a better work environment.
The other two small employer finalists were BWJ Metalworks LLC and Hobbs Bonded Fibers.
