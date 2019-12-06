Good News with Dave: Players show the ultimate sportsmanship

“We’re down pretty bad. It’s toward the end of the game. You think a kid would grab it and take off, you know. But Wrangler, it just never entered his mind, I guess. The ball was loose, he’s picked it up and tossed it back to him," said the opposing coach Brad Rainer. "It makes you proud as a coach, you know, you try to instill that in all the people we work with and through our programs and everything we do. Wrangler has a big heart. And in all of our kids. They have caring hearts, and you know, they want to see everybody succeed.”