Eveline Rivers coat room in need of coats for young children

"We want every child to leave with a smile on their face, a coat on their back, and hats so that their head will be warm and gloves. All of that we work very hard to do. This space is empty. As you see, these gloves would fit an adult on down to the elementary school size. We have nothing that we can take, the satisfaction that we could take care of the little child. The baby up to the size or age five or six, we’re totally out of those. We get requests every time we’re in here, do you have anything for the little one, and we don’t,” said Rivers-McCoy.