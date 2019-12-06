Child abduction alert issued for boy; suspect last known to be in Lubbock

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas authorities have issued a child abduction alert this morning for a four-year-old boy and the suspect was last known to be in Lubbock.
Petersburg Police Department are searching for Nicholas Andrew Perez who is described as four-feet-tall, weighing 45 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.
He was last known to be wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and black and white Nike shoes.
Authorities are searching for 21-year-old Maricela Amada Paz who is believed to be in connection with the abduction.
Paz is described as being 5-feet-6 inches, weighing 228 pounds, having black hair and brown eyes.
She is believed to be driving an early 2000s white Mitsubishi and was last heard from in Lubbock.
Authorities believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Petersburg Police Department at (806) 667-3811.
