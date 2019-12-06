AFD crew relocated during construction of new Fire Station 5

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department is temporarily moving it’s Fire Station 5 crew to South Western Street during construction of a new fire station.
AFD said the crew is relocating to the old Fire Station 9, located at 3445 S. Western St. because Firehouse 5 is being built at the current site of Fire Station 5.
Firehouse 5 is one of three fire stations that is currently funded by Proposition 2, which consists of $20 million to upgrade and repiar facilities at AFD, Amarillo Police Department, Animal Management & Welfare and the Office of Emergency management.
You can read more about the two other firehouses here.
Firehouse 5 will resemble these two new firehouses and will include an extra ladder truck and crew, which will make it a two-company station.
The firehouse will also feature a modern design and other features that will better accommodate firefighters.
During temporary relocation of this crew, AFD said it will not cause any delays for their coverage in Amarillo.
