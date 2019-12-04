Weak Cold Front

Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday is looking mild for much of the area with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northern areas will be in the mid to upper 50s, possibly lower 60s but cool quickly as a a weak front approaches. We also MAY see a few showers mainly across the NW zones. Besides the limited moisture chances, winds will pick up through the day. West winds 15-25 with gusts over 30mph shifting to the North as the front moves through.