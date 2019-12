Temps will once again be in the 50′s and 60′s today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few clouds moving in to our north this afternoon. Most of us will stay dry, but a few scattered showers in the northwest will be possible this evening. Winds will be breezy shifting out of the north gusting up to 30 mph. We cool off into the low 50′s on Friday before warming into the upper 60′s over the weekend.