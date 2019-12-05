Texas Southern squares off against Concordia (TX)

LEADING THE WAY: Tyrik Armstrong has averaged 14.1 points this year for Texas Southern. Yahuza Rasas has complemented Armstrong with 8.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.TRIFECTAS FOR TYRIK: Through eight games, Texas Southern's Tyrik Armstrong has connected on 52.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also shooting 80.8 percent from the free throw line this season.