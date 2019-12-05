Program prepares to deliver over 400 Christmas boxes to children in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Citychurch Amarillo is helping children in need by distributing more than 400 Christmas boxes this holiday season.
City Church Outreach Ministry has been ministering to the disadvantaged children of the city for 22 years.
They will be delivering Christmas boxes filled with toys, books, blankets, crayons, toiletries, and much more to children in Amarillo.
“They get a huge box that is completely packed with things they like and also things they need,” Citychurch Coordinator Dawnette Lusk.
The Christmas boxes are for children who attend their programs throughout the year or to someone who reached out, saying they need help during this time of the year.
“I used to be homeless, and I didn’t have a job or a place, I used to stay at the Salvation Army," said Citychurch Volunteer Katherine Kimble. "I couldn’t afford Christmas gifts. I got in contact with Citychurch. They gave us a Christmas box for my children. It was everything, their smiles and just to see that they got something made them very happy.”
Katherine says she and her children now volunteer at Citychurch and make sure kids can experience a Christmas with gifts. The coordinator says they personalize each kids' box according to their sizes and ask about items they like to play with.
“One of the things that touched me as I was going through the book, is one of the little boys asked for a couch so his mommy could read the bible to them.”
As Christmas approaches, there are hundreds of kids who won’t be getting gifts. So, City Church is trying hard to make sure as many kids get gifts as soon as possible.
They require donations like toys, packaged socks and underwear.
You can also send a monetary donation or volunteer.
For more information, you can call: 806 (371)-0098 or drop off items at 205 S. Polk Street.
