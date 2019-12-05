Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum hosting Christmas Open House this weekend

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is hosting it’s Christmas Open House this weekend.
Family and friends can join in for some Christmas activities for the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, starting at 1:00 p.m.
There will be crafts for children, cookies, music and a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
There will also be holiday storytelling and songs by children’s choirs and entertainers.
The event is free, but guests are encouraged to bring a can of food to donate to the High Plains Food Bank.
The museum’s Christmas event collects donations for the Texas Panhandle’s food drive.
