Man wanted by Potter County officials for drug possession, family violence charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need the public’s help locating a man wanted for drug possession and family violence charges.
Thurman Tomllinson is wanted by Potter County officials for bond surrenders for possession of a controlled substance and assault causing bodily injury family violence.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.
