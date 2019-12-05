Man wanted by Potter County officials for drug possession, family violence charges

Man wanted by Potter County officials for drug possession, family violence charges
Thurman Tomlinson, wanted by Potter County officials (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson | December 5, 2019 at 9:46 AM CST - Updated December 5 at 9:46 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need the public’s help locating a man wanted for drug possession and family violence charges.

Thurman Tomllinson is wanted by Potter County officials for bond surrenders for possession of a controlled substance and assault causing bodily injury family violence.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Thurman Tomlinson Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, December 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.