The Historic Rule Building to become a boutique hotel in Downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After decades of vacancy, the City of Amarillo has plans to redevelop The Rule Building downtown.
This historic building has been apart of the downtown area since 1927, and city officials now have plans to convert this vacant property into a boutique hotel.
The property’s developer Todd Harmon says choosing to turn this building into a hotel was an easy decision because of how well the hotel industry is doing in Amarillo.
He also mentions how the location of The Rule Building is perfect for this kind of business.
“It was a natural progression for us to look at another opportunity. Especially with the growth and revitalization of Downtown Amarillo, we’re really hitting full stride right now, and it was an easy decision for us," says Todd Harmon, vice president of development for DJ Investment Realty.
As of right now, the structure plan consists of eight floors, 110 rooms, a 10,000 sq. Ft. banquet space, and a couple of restaurant and dining areas.
According to Harmon, developing such an old building comes with some difficulties, but the plan is to restore as much history and structure as they can.
“There’s a lot of things that are maybe not in the right place for a modern development that you have to work around, so all the structure that’s here needs to stay here,” said Harmon. “We need to preserve what we call ‘historic fabric,’ and that’s a challenge sometimes.”
This project is being projected to take about three years to develop, and developers will have updates in two to three months with the concept and design plans.
