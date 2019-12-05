Hereford hunters, community kicking off Christmas season with annual breakfast

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Hunters and Hereford community members are kicking off the Christmas season with an annual breakfast over the weekend.
Hereford’s First United Methodist Church is hosting the 23rd Annual Hunters’ and Community Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the fellowship hall at the church, located at 501 N. Main St.
The fundraising event serves a country breakfast of eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and sausage gravy, cinnamon rolls, orange juice, coffee and milk on the first day of pheasant season.
General admission is made by donation, which supports the church and community service projects.
