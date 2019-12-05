Discovery Center holiday event to have Santa’s workshop, all things frozen

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting a holiday event with activities ranging from all things frozen to visiting Santa’s Workshop this Saturday.
The holiday event, Santa’s Jolly Jamboree, is Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the discovery center.
From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., children can take pictures with Santa and buy the printed photos for $10.
While waiting in line for the pictures, elves will have fun games and crafts for guests from a jingle bell toss to a reindeer nose dive.
The frozen science activities are from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., which include, exploring dry ice, a snowball fight, frozen experiments and building a snowman.
Santa’s workshop activities are from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with activities such as building a parachute for Santa, building a robot helper, decorating cookies and more.
General admission is $3. For more details, go here.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.