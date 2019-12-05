Court documents: Woman arrested in Carson County for bringing meth into U.S. from Mexico

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A woman is facing charges after a DPS trooper found around 19 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on I-40 on Thanksgiving Day, according to court documents.
Around 3:42 p.m., court documents show a DPS trooper stopped a Jeep with a Chihuahua, Mexico license plate for failing to signal a lane change on I-40 in Carson County.
The driver, identified as Hilda Patricia Hernandez Contreras, allowed the trooper to search the Jeep.
During the search, court documents state the trooper located a small spare tire in the back hatch of the vehicle. Inside the spare tire, the trooper found 19.2 pounds of meth separated into different plastic wrap bundles.
According to street value estimates, the meth was worth around $870,000.
During an interview, Contreras stated she was given the tire in a McDonald’s parking lot after crossing into the United States from Juarez, Mexico. She said she was taking the tire to Oklahoma City.
She faces charges of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
