Cargill helps Hereford Snack Pak with a $10,000 challenge grant

“Cargill through its Texas Panhandle locations in Amarillo, Hereford, Friona and Sweet Bran in Dalhart/Bovina is proud to be part of giving to the kids in Hereford as well as the Texas Panhandle through the challenge grant. Cargill is also donating an added $15,000 towards the beef stick program and other communities. Our goal is to align ourselves with partners like Snack Pak, who desire to end weekend hunger, and help empower kids through food security and nutrition,” said Star Starter, Cargill US - Cargill Cares Chair.