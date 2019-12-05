Cargill helps Hereford Snack Pak with a $10,000 challenge grant

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) Cargill announced today a $10,000 challenge grant aimed at helping youth in Hereford ISD thrive by advancing efforts to address childhood nutrition and hunger.
The event took place at 11:00 a.m. at the Hereford ISD Administration building in Hereford.
Cargill has been a vital partner for Snack Pak 4 Kids over the past eight years. The donation will support the SP4K program in Hereford.
This Cargill grant will match each community donation made towards the Hereford SP4K program up to a total of $10,000.
Snack Pak 4 Kids serves kids brand new, brand name nutritious snacks in every Snack Pak.
Each snack Pak offers kids 68 grams of protein, reduced sugar and whole-grain options - essential for a healthy, nutritious and balanced diet.
“SP4K serves approximately 10,000 children across 52 school districts in the state of Texas as part of their mission to end weekend hunger,” said Dyron Howell, founder of Snack Pak 4 Kids. “Children can’t learn if they’re hungry, but they can change the world if they’re full.”
100-percent of the money donated will be used to feed students in Hereford.
“Cargill through its Texas Panhandle locations in Amarillo, Hereford, Friona and Sweet Bran in Dalhart/Bovina is proud to be part of giving to the kids in Hereford as well as the Texas Panhandle through the challenge grant. Cargill is also donating an added $15,000 towards the beef stick program and other communities. Our goal is to align ourselves with partners like Snack Pak, who desire to end weekend hunger, and help empower kids through food security and nutrition,” said Star Starter, Cargill US - Cargill Cares Chair.
