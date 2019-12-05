Amarillo girl’s hunger turns into hope

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive has helped thousands of residents in the Texas Panhandle who have food insecurity.
Food and money donations from the community have helped one girl no longer wonder where her next meal will come from.
No Boundaries International Amarillo has opened their doors and offered food to many individuals and families who needed emergency food assistance.
Once one girl, Natalie, walked through the doors of No Boundaries, and quickly found her home through fellowship and a full stomach.
Not only did Natalie need food, but someone she lived with also needed specific options because of her diabetes.
The food pantry was one of few that had what she needed.
“I don’t know if the place I go to is gonna have enough food," said Natalie. "I don’t know if I’m gonna be too late, if I should go to another food pantry or if when I do go, if the food that they’re gonna give me is gonna be healthy. I also don’t know if it’s the right kind of food I’m gonna need for my friend when she has her diabetes.”
Natalie added how hard it can be for those with food insecurity to ask others for help.
“Some insecurities I really have is always wondering when my next meal is gonna come," she said. "Sometimes, when you don’t have a job, you don’t know when it’s gonna come. I was one of those people on the streets and I don’t think anyone would have stopped to ask me. The feeling of just seeing these doors open, was the presence of God and the feeling of hope.”
If you would like to help the effort to end hunger in the Texas Panhandle, you can find many ways to donate towards the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive here.
