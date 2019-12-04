Woman wanted out of Randall County on probation violation for indecency with a child

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman is wanted out of Randall County on a probation violation for indecency with a child involving sexual contact.
According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, 19-year-old Larinnya Young is wanted on a probation violation for three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Young is described as being 5-foot-11, weighing 250 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has information on this teenager’s whereabouts, call Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to her arrest, you could earn a cash reward.
