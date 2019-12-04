San Jacinto food pantry eases the burden of starving mothers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive has continued to help thousands of families around the Texas Panhandle and the need grows monthly.
Thanks to the Acts Community Emergency Food Pantry, many families in San Jacinto no longer have to go without food.
In only five years, the food pantry has distributed over 520,000 pounds of food to over 4,700 families in need.
Each household will receive a box with 40 to 60 pounds of food up to six times per year.
Each box contains 30 pounds purchased from the High Plains Food Bank and 10 to 30 pounds of surplus food.
While the contents change based on availability, the boxes consistently contain many needed items including potatoes, fresh fruit and fresh vegetables.
Two women in the program agreed that, as mothers, this program was their saving grace.
“I was so financially down the latter that I had to make a decision where either I buy a gallon of milk or I buy a loaf of bread,” said Maggie Bell, who is a food pantry recipient. “As a mother, I had to go and make those rough decisions, you know. We didn’t have places, or I didn’t know about them like this, where they would help you or your kids. I’m really grateful for it. I’m glad that things have gotten better.”
The women also described their love for the food they receive.
“The nice thing about coming in here at lunch, is they often have Pepperidge Farm Bread,” said Martha Hide, who is a food pantry recipient. “It’s like the highest quality bread out there and it reminded me of when Maggie was talking about having to choose between milk or bread. There are things that I wouldn’t have bought because they were too expensive to begin with, like chayote squash."
Bell added, “Oh those were delicious! You can make a meal out of some of these things with only one item. Oh they’re awesome.”
Many programs throughout the Texas Panhandle benefit from the High Plains Food Bank.
