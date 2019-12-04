Parents arrested for charges related to death of infant in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The parents of an infant found dead in Hall County have been arrested on charges related to the death.
On Thursday, November 7, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a dead infant at a trailer house at the Berkley RV Park located at 1315 West Noel Street in Memphis.
Officials found the 1-month-old child, identified as Kaytou James Edward Carney, dead inside the home.
The child’s father, 22-year-old Chaz Edward Dean Carney, was arrested on Friday, November 8 for capital murder charges.
The child’s mother, 19-year-old Lillian Christine Stuehrk, was arrested around two weeks later for charges of injury to a child.
Both Carney and Stuehrk remain in the Hall County Jail.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating this death.
