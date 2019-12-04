2 more candidates file for Congressman Thornberry’s seat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two more candidates have filed their campaigns to run for U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry’s seat.
Asusena Resendiz and Diane Knowlten are both filing as republicans for the District 31 seat.
Resendiz is from Petersburg, and Knowlten is from Henrietta.
With the addition of these two candidates, there are now 11 candidates running for the seat.
Candidates who previously filed include Elaine Hays, Chris Ekstrom, Josh Winegarner, Monique D. Worthy, Vance Neal Snider II, Jamie Culley and Gus Luis Trujillo.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.