How to cope if you’re in a ‘season of grieving’ during the holidays

“The holidays are stressful for us normally,” said Bereavement Coordinator at BSA Hospice of the Southwest Deborah Andrews. “A lot of it is the expectations we put on ourselves and our family traditions, being invited to parties, having to do extra things at work and around the house. And when you’re grieving, you don’t have that energy or that momentum and focus to say ‘Do I have to do this again?’ and feeling like you need to please your family.”