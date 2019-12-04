Growing hemp in the Panhandle area

“We are waiting for TDA to write our regulations for what the guidelines we’ll have to follow are for growing hemp. They’ll have to send those to the USDA for approval. And then, after that, you can apply for a license. It will be a very paperwork heavy crop. Similar to if you’ve applied for organic certification, that amount of paperwork is what you’re talking about. You’re going to have to do the GPS location of the crop, where it will be. You can’t increase that size. You can’t move it to a different location. You have to be in contact with TDA constantly. You’ll have to be testing, of course, for the THC levels all along and reporting those. So it’s going to be a kind of crop that you need to be thoughtful before you invest a lot of money,” said Tillery Sims, executive director of Texas Hemp Growers Association.