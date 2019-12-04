Get in the holiday spirit with the Bishop Hills neighborhood Christmas lights

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can get into the holiday spirit by taking a trip through a dazzled Bishop Hills neighborhood this season.
The annual Bishop Hills Christmas Lights Tours starts this Friday and ends Christmas Day on Dec. 25.
The neighborhood will light up from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Sundays through Thursdays and from 6:30 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Santa Claus will also be there on Saturdays, Dec. 9, 16 and 23.
The Amarillo Downtown Lions Club will be there every night collecting any old eye glasses that guests donate.
The donations are for a project.
For more details, call (806) 418-4192.
