Temps are once again starting in the 30′s and 40′s under mostly clear skies. Temps will warm into the 60′s this afternoon under party cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Thursday we drop into the 50′s behind a cold front, scattered showers will be possible Thursday afternoon. Friday will be cooler in the low 50′s. Saturday and Sunday will be much warmer in the upper 60′s. Our next cold front moves in next week.