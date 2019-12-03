State Senator Kel Seliger continues town hall tour with stops in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State Senator Kel Seliger will continue his town hall tour in the region this week.
He will be meeting with citizens of the Panhandle, South Plains and Permian Basin to discuss the activities of the 86th Legislature.
You can view a schedule of his stops on the tour below:
- Wednesday, December 4
- Loving County Town Hall
- 2:45 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.
- Loving County Hopper Annex, 100 Collins Street, Mentone
- Winkler County Town Hall
- 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Kermit County Community Center, 200 north Poplar, Kermit
- Thursday, December 5
- Parmer County Town Hall
- 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
- The Old Depot, City Park, 700 Main Street, Friona
- Castro County Town Hall
- 10:45 a.m. -11;45 a.m.
- Castro County Courthouse, County Courtroom, 100 East Bedford Street, Dimmitt
- Swisher County Town Hall
- 1:15 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.
- Swisher County Courthouse, 119 South Maxwell Avenue, Tulia
- Friday, December 6
- Briscoe County Town Hall
- 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
- Silverton Public Library, 415 Main Street, Silverton
- Hall County Town Hall
- 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
- Memphis Public Library, Meeting Room, 303 South 8th Street, Memphis
- Monday, December 9
- Gray County Town Hall
- 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
- Pampa Chamber of Commerce, 200 North Ballard, Pampa
- Roberts County Town Hall
- 10:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
- Miami High School, Auditorium, 100 Warrior Lane, Miami
- Hemphill County Town Hall
- 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Canadian Middle School, Auditorium, 404 6th Street, Canadian
- Tuesday, December 10
- Moore County Town Hall
- 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
- Dumas Chamber of Commerce, 1901 South Dumas Avenue, Dumas
- Sherman County Town Hall
- 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
- Stratford High School, 503 North 8th Street, Stratford
- Dallam County Town Hall
- 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Frank Phillips College Rahll Campus, 2890 FM 281, Dalhart
