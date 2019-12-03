Monetary donations are important as High Plains Food Bank turns $1 into 4 meals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Food donations are encouraged for the Together We Can Food and Fund Drive, but many people may not realize how important monetary donations are, too.
People might believe that giving food serves more people than a dollar would, but that dollar is really where the High Plains Food Bank works their magic.
The Food Bank’s most recent audit has confirmed that they provide four meals with every dollar donated.
One pound of food will convert to about 1.2 meals, so 96 cents of every dollar will go directly to food and feeding programs.
On average, they feed around 8,000 to 9,000 families throughout the Texas Panhandle each month but that number grows monthly.
If you aren’t able to come to Market Street to donate food towards the 180,000 pound goal, there are other ways to donate money to help the Food Bank reach their goal of $200,000.
