Developer announces plans to renovate The Rule Building in downtown Amarillo
The Rule Building is the next target for renovation downtown. (Source: DJ Investment Realty)
By Richard Bullard | December 2, 2019 at 10:05 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 10:05 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DJ Investment Realty, the ownership group responsible for The Barfield Hotel renovation, has new plans to help renovate another spot in downtown Amarillo.

The Rule Building, off of 219 S. Polk Street, is its’ next project.

DJ Investment Realty, the ownership group responsible for The Barfield Hotel renovation. The Rule is the next on the list. (source: DJ Investment Realty)
The Rule Building was the headquarters of the Southwest Public Service, now Excel Energy.

Todd Harmon, the property’s developer will provide more details on what the project will entail on Wednesday, December 4.

NewsChannel10 will bring you more on the plans as they are announced.

