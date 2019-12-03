Developer announces plans to renovate The Rule Building in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DJ Investment Realty, the ownership group responsible for The Barfield Hotel renovation, has new plans to help renovate another spot in downtown Amarillo.
The Rule Building, off of 219 S. Polk Street, is its’ next project.
The Rule Building was the headquarters of the Southwest Public Service, now Excel Energy.
Todd Harmon, the property’s developer will provide more details on what the project will entail on Wednesday, December 4.
NewsChannel10 will bring you more on the plans as they are announced.
