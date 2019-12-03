Clovis man sentenced to 8 years in prison for drug trafficking

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man will spend eight years in prison for drug trafficking charges.
According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 48-year-old Bryon Daughtry was sentenced to eight years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine.
He was on probation for trafficking controlled substances when probation officers found him to be in possession of meth in July of 2018.
Daughtry entered a guilty plea in October.
He has three prior felony convictions that are all drug related.
