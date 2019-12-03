Amarillo College kicking off Creative Mind Series with author S.C. ‘Sam’ Gwynne

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is kicking off its Creative Mind Series with a lecture by author S.C. “Sam” Gwynne and a photo exhibit from the Library of Congress.
This year’s Creative Mind Series revolves around the theme “Reverberations of Conflict: The Legacy of the Civil War.”
The lecture will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 5 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.
The photo exhibit, titled “Ruins of the Civil War,” is on display now through January 8 at Amarillo College’s Southern Light Gallery in the Ware Student Commons on the Washington Street Campus.
Both the lecture and the photo exhibit are free and open to the public.
The Creative Mind Series will continue during the spring semester at Amarillo College with at least two more events.
