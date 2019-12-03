Amarillo Area Foundation raises The Panhandle Gives goal to $1.4M

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the $1 million goal in The Panhandle Gives Campaign met, the Amarillo Area Foundation is setting a new goal of $1.4 million.
The Foundation has raised the goal because some of the participating organizations have not met their goals.
There is still time today on #GivingTuesday to donate money for the annual campaign.
The Amarillo Area Foundation kicked off the campaign last week, but you can still make monetary donations towards your favorite non-profit organization in the Texas Panhandle.
This year, the campaign added 24 more organizations to their list, making a total of 132 non-profits participating in 18 counties.
