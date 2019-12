We are starting off with a cold morning in the 20′s and low 30′s. Wind Chill temps are in the 20′s and teens. Skies will be clear with lots of sun this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. We stay in the low 650′as through Wednesday under sunny skies. Thursday we may see a few scattered showers. A cold front drops us into the low 50′s on Friday.