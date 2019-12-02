Texas County renews 14-day burn ban

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County is now under a burn ban.
According to a news release, the burn ban has been renewed for the next two weeks.
Burn bans prohibit the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger.
If you violate a burn ban, that’s a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.
Texas County joins several other counties in our area that are under a burn ban.
