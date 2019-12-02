Help Panhandle Paws of Hope gives dogs a new life with their Angel Tree

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can help Panhandle Paws of Hope give dogs a new life by shopping for their Angel Tree.
The Panhandle Paws of Hope Angel Tree is located at Tractor Supply on Canyon Drive.
You can select a dog from the tree and shop for the items that dog needs before they go to their new foster or adopted home.
There are currently more than 30 dogs on the tree that need items like collars and a new leash.
The tree will be up until December 23.
