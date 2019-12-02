Gunman apologizes before robbing victim at gunpoint

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A victim told Lubbock police a gunman apologized before pointing a rifle at her and robbing her on Saturday night.
Police received the call a little before 11 p.m. from the parking lot near Arby’s and Chances R at 5610 Frankford Avenue.
According to the police report, a man with a bandana over his face said, “I’m sorry to have to do this to you,” before pulling out a black rifle, pointing it at her, and demanding that she turn over anything she had on her.
Two people with the victim ran off toward Arby's but the victim remained and took out her wallet. The gunman took her wallet and fled in his vehicle.
The victim hid behind the tire of a nearby vehicle until her friends returned. She told police she was in fear for her life.
If you have any information about this incident police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
