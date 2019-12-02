Drivers to be rerouted at Coulter, S. Loop 335 due to construction

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation is advising drivers to watch out for rerouting at Coulter Street and South Loop 335 beginning this week.
According to TxDOT, motorists traveling south on Coulter will be directed into the right turn lane, just ahead of the intersection.
Drivers will stay in one lane leading up to the intersection and will then be able to turn left, right or go straight at the intersection of Hollywood Road and Coulter.
Those traveling north on Coulter will also be redirected to southbound/right turn lane. Afterwards, the drivers will be directed back into two lanes.
TxDOT said Coulter south of Hollywood will not be affected.
The project is expected to be completed by Dec. 13.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.