City of Amarillo’s Council Connect happening this Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s Council Connect is scheduled to happen this Tuesday, December 3.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Downtown Library located at 413 Southeast Fourth Avenue.
According to a news release, Council Connect is an outlet for public content. The meetings provide the opportunity for citizens to discuss topics with two council members outside of Amarillo City Council meetings.
The Council Connect meetings happen the first Tuesday of every month.
The public is still available to address the council during regular city council meetings at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesdays. Citizens will have three minutes to address items that are specifically related to the weekly agenda.
