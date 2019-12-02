Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show to highlight cotton, hemp in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show kicks off Tuesday morning with sessions focusing on agriculture topics affecting the Texas Panhandle.
The three-day farm show will have more than 400 exhibitors and different educational sessions, ranging from cotton to hemp, at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.
North Texas Hemp Cooperative, Texas Hemp Growers Association and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will provide morning and afternoon forums for farmers to learn more about hemp from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5.
Some other sessions will focus on topics such as weed resistance, glyphosate and Bt traits and more.
The exhibits will include various products, services and technology for the agriculture industry.
Check out the schedule below:
Tuesday
- 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Panhandle Farm & Ranch Management Symposium presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
- 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Cooking Demonstrations presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
- 10:10 a.m. to 11:50 p.m. The State of Hemp in the Texas Panhandle presented by North Texas Hemp Co-op
- 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. “First Things” — Considerations for Industrial Hemp Production in Texas presented by Texas Hemp Growers Association & Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
Wednesday
- 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Cooking Demonstrations presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
- 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Texas Wheat Symposium and Ag Appreciation Luncheon presented by Texas Wheat Producers and Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Ag Council
- 10:10 a.m. to 11:50 p.m. The State of Hemp in the Texas Panhandle presented by North Texas Hemp Co-op
- 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Water Efficiency and Irrigation Management: What You Need to Know About the New Technology Out There presented by Ceres Imaging
- 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pesticide Applicator Testing presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
- 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. “First Things” — Considerations for Industrial Hemp Production in Texas presented by Texas Hemp Growers Association & Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
Thursday
- 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. COTTON U presented by High Plains Journal & IDEAg Group, LLC.
For more details, go here.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.