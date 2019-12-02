Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show expected to have highest attendance ever

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show is back in town and expected to have its most massive crowd yet.
“Hemp and cotton u are new this year, and we think it’s information people are looking for and that its a perfect place to find it,” said Niki Jones, marketing manager of Idea AG.
Idea AG who hosts the show says they see people from all over come to Amarillo for this event and expect to see thousands of people these next few days.
“We have seen people from up in Kansas, you know down further into Texas, in New Mexico, Oklahoma, so we do have visitors come from all over, and we do have visitors come from even farther than that,” said Jones.
The show includes young farmers of all ages.
“I’m here with my dad, and I help him. We’ve got an Airway, a Schulte, a Haybuster, Meyer, a J&M and a Salford,” said Roman Massey, who is helping his dad sell tractors at one of the exhibits.
The goal of this show is for farmers to leave educated on new machinery and techniques.
“I hope they get to know everything in here so they can how stuff works about this,” said Massey.
Along with new exhibits and seminars, Idea AG says there are more prizes to win this year as well.
“We have all kinds of prize give away’s. The exhibitors give away prizes this year. We’re giving away a register to win the prize for two sets of two NASCAR tickets plus pit passes for the spring race in fort worth. We also have daily door prizes, which is new. You can come in, get your door prize ticket, and we’ll be giving away door prizes daily,” said Jones.
The farm and ranch show is December 3rd through 5th at the Amarillo civic center and free to all.
