Community walks to remember Thomas Brown at second annual Turkey Trot

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - Some trotted, some even ran, but most walked this afternoon along the Canadian River Wagon Bridge to remember Canadian teen Thomas Brown.
“It’s just across the bridge and back and it’s to remember Thomas and honor him,” said Thomas Brown’s mother Penny Meek. “And all the proceeds that are donated today or t-shirts that are sold go to the Thomas Brown Memorial Scholarship.”
Meek said she was unsure of how many people would show up due to the events surrounding her son’s case.
“Last year, it did really well. But this year, a lot has happened and the case is very controversial and people have chosen sides, which really shouldn’t happen, it should just be about Thomas. But they have, so we don’t really expect a huge turnout. There’s actually more people here than I thought would be,” she said.
“I think it’s great that people are still coming out. It shows that people haven’t forgotten and that people still want answers and it shows that we’re not going to forget,” said a friend of Brown’s Ethan Fry.
Three years after his disappearance, those who knew him are still remembering Thomas as the good person they say he was.
“Tom, he’s one of the most nicest, caring individuals I’d ever met in my life,” said Fry. “I mean, you could go to him with anything, if you had any problem, he’d listen. And I just think people need to remember that. I mean he was one of the good people of the world. He really was, he was one of the best.”
Moms4Tom, the organization that hosted the event, believe given this year’s controversies, it’s more important than ever to get answers.
“We’ve got to get this solved, we’ve got to make sure that we see this through to the end,” said Moms4Tom member Eva Hammer.
But until then, Meek hopes to continue preserving her son’s memory and spreading a positive message with the Turkey Trot.
“Just to be thankful for what you have because you never know when things are going to change,” said Meek. “And so you’ve got to be thankful every day for what you have.”
If you missed the event, you can still donate to the Thomas Brown Memorial Scholarship fund.
Donations can continue to be made at The Opportunity Plan, PO Box 1035 Canyon, TX 79015.
Checks should be made payable to Opportunity Plan Thomas Brown.
