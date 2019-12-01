Amarillo police identify morning shooting suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit has identified the suspect in this morning's shooting death as Maung Khin, a 17 year old male.
Khin was arrested for Manslaughter and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
--------------------------
On December 1st at 12:30 AM, APD officers were dispatched to 1313 Evergreen on a shooting.
A 16 year old male was found deceased inside of the residence from a single gunshot wound.
A male believed to be the suspect was taken into custody.
The case is still under investigation by the Homicide Unit.
No one has been booked into jail for the shooting at this point.
Potter County Justice of the peace Taylor has ordered an autopsy.
Source: Amarillo Police Department
