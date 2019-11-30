Weather Outlook: Winds will die down as the sun sets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The very high winds that have been impacting the panhandles today will slowly start to die down as the sun sets this evening.
These winds have brought in some very dry air and that will combine with a weak cold front tonight to drop our morning lows into the mid and upper 20s.
Sunday will be much nicer with less wind, sunny skies and temps near 50.
