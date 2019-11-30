Town Square Village shines bright with holiday cheer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hundreds attended the lights at the Town Square Holiday Market to kick off the ceremonial lighting of their 45-foot Christmas tree.
The event featured over 30 unique vendors selling holiday gifts, food trucks, pictures with Santa, and Christmas characters like The Grinch.
“This is the Christmas Tree lighting here at Town Square,” said the Grinch Character David Moersch.
The Lights at Town Square Holiday Market not only brought in residents from the Panhandle but people from all around the United States.
“We’ve been coming to Amarillo for the last 20 years to celebrate Thanksgiving with my family. It’s inspiring to watch Amarillo grow as we have been coming here for 20 years. I think that it’s just another part of the community growth that makes it great for us to come every year," said Nashville Resident Richard Ross.
Driving in, you can see the glistening lights line the entrance to the Town Square Village, making it a magical experience. Many people braved the fog, rain and wind just to get a glimpse.
“They are out here freezing with me, so that means a lot,” said The Lights at Town Square Vendor Kristi Ross.
Children wrote letters to Santa to be sent to him in a special mailbox to ensure safe and fast delivery.
From hot cocoa to beer and wine, families from around all-around had a chance to enjoy a fun, free and festive holiday celebration.
The lights at Town Square Village will stay lit until the beginning of January.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.